When Amitabh Bachchan 'Bumped into Electric Electric' Ranveer Singh, See Pics

T 3070 - On Republic Day .. a victory as surgical as any strike .. and a rehearsal for the event to collect funds for the families of the Police force in Mumbai and Maharashtra ..

the meeting with the Electric Ranveer Singh .. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/i1cCaNJJUo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh have sent the internet into a frenzy. Their pictures together are the newest rage on social media and fans just can't have enough of them.Recently, during the practice sessions of Umang 2019, the 76-year-old actor bumped into Ranveer and couldn't resist sharing the pictures on Instagram. He wrote, "Rehearsals for the Police function .. and bumping into the Electric Eclectic Ranveer.""Electric, eclectic, love it. It was great to see you, Bachchan sahab! #BigB #G.O.A.T." read Ranveer's reply to the actor's post. In the pictures, the two can be seen having a hearty chat with each other. In one of the photos, the Gully Boy actor goes on to give a big hug to Amitabh.For the evening, Amitabh is seen wearing a track suit while Ranveer who is known for his out-and-out bizarre fashion sense opted for a neon white jacket with a matching green head band.For the unversed, Umang is an annual event where Bollywood celebrities perform in order to raise funds for the families of policemen.On the professional front, Ranveer, who is basking in the success of his recently released film Simmba is busy promoting Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt. The team recently released their soundtrack and the audience has been lauding the actor for his rapping stint.On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan who's Thugs of Hindostan tanked at the box office is looking forward to Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia.Follow @news18movies for more