1-MIN READ

When Amitabh Bachchan Decided To Meet The Great Muhammad Ali In Beverly Hills

When Amitabh Bachchan Decided To Meet The Great Muhammad Ali In Beverly Hills

Missing one of his most memorable Sundays, Amitabh Bachchan wrote about the time when he decided to meet the great boxer Muhammed Ali.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan often shares his nostalgic moments on his blog. On Sunday he reminisced his meeting with the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali.

Untitled

Read Amitabh Bachchan's blog here.

Missing one of his most memorable Sundays, Bachchan wrote about the time when he decided to meet the great boxer Muhammed Ali. “It has been a groggy night... had been watching the Greatest Mohammad Ali in his numerous victories... and Tyson... and it just would not leave the attention... became past 4 am... and then suddenly thought of the meeting itself with the MAN...,” the actor wrote about the time when he first decided to meet Ali.

The actor mentioned about their meeting at the Beverly Hills in Los Angeles at Ali’s residence. He also informed the readers that director Prakash Mehra wanted to make a film with Ali and Bachchan together, however, it never went beyond the talks and pictures.

“Funny, but a most humble man who did live in Beverly Hills the elite locality, but was so filled with humility and grace... He threw a couple of punches at me, as his is won’t, with all that he met... argued waved about and needed a Lawyer to fight the case... nothing became of it...,” wrote the Sholay actor.

While Bachchan has worked with director Mehra in movies like Zanjeer, Hera Pheri, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Namak Halaal, it would have been a delight to watch the boxer share the screen with the Bollywood star.

