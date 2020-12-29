When Amitabh Bachchan Failed to Replicate Michael Jackson

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan in his illustrious career has done hundreds of films and pulled off many difficult roles. However, Sr Bachchan has recently admitted that he failed to “replicate” legend Michael Jackson.

Bachchan on Tuesday shared a throwback picture from the sets of the 1988 film Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswati. In the caption, he revealed, “When Manmohan Desai thought that I could replicate MJ in our film Ganga Jamuna Saraswati. What a failure I was!!”

In the photo, he can be seen wearing Michael Jackson's signature style costume -- a moto jacket, matching pants with studs on it, a sequined shirt and matching gloves.

In Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswati, the legendary actor played the role of Ganga. The movie featured Meenakshi Sheshadri in the role of Jamuna, and Jaya Prada as Saraswati. Mithun Chakraborty, Amrish Puri, Nirupa Roy and Aruna Irani played supporting roles in the film.

Desai was a veteran Indian film producer and director. He made many super hit films like Coolie, Mard, Parvarish, Amar Akbar Anthony and Naseeb, with Bachchan.

Big B wished his friends and followers on Christmas in his own style. He posted a picture of himself, writing, "Merry Christmas .. greetings for peace harmony and the love of precaution."

A week ago, he shared his childhood picture in which he can be seen with his younger brother and mother. The caption of the post reads, “that very special day when you simply had to get photographed.. Ma, younger brother and moi .. you wanted to show off your very first bush shirt.”

Sr Bachchan today expressed his happiness over India’s win against Australia in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). He took to Twitter to say, "SETBACK ka jawaab COMBACK se denge..! de diya.. unke ghar mein ghus ke.. !! Congratulations India"

T 3767 - YEEEEAAAAHHHHHHH !!!India beats Australia in the 2nd test ..Bola tha na maine ..SETBACK ka jawaab COMBACK se denge .. !de diya .. unke ghar mein ghus ke .. !!Congratulations India 🇮🇳— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 29, 2020

Australia in the first Test defeated India by eight wickets. India outperformed them in the Boxing Day Test by eight wickets.