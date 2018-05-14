English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
When Amitabh Bachchan Failed to Understand Avengers: Infinity War
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Infinity War is the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he went to watch the latest Marvel Studios' movie "Avengers: Infinity War", which he failed to understand.
The 75-year-old cine icon tweeted on Sunday: "Okay brother, don't feel bad. Went to watch a film called 'Avengers', but didn't understand what was happening in the movie."
T 2803 -T 2003 - अच्छा भाई साहेब , बुरा ना मानना , एक पिक्चर देखने गाए , 'AVENGERS' ... कुछ समझ में नहीं आया की picture में हो क्या रहा है !!!— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 13, 2018
The superhero film revolves around Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, Spider-Man, Dr. Strange and the rest of the Avengers who unite to battle their most powerful enemy Thanos.
It has an ensemble cast comprising actors like Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Don Cheadle, Sebastian Stan, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston.
