GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

When Amitabh Bachchan Failed to Understand Avengers: Infinity War

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Infinity War is the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

IANS

Updated:May 14, 2018, 1:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
When Amitabh Bachchan Failed to Understand Avengers: Infinity War
Image: Twitter/ Eros Now

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he went to watch the latest Marvel Studios' movie "Avengers: Infinity War", which he failed to understand.

The 75-year-old cine icon tweeted on Sunday: "Okay brother, don't feel bad. Went to watch a film called 'Avengers', but didn't understand what was happening in the movie."





Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Infinity War is the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The superhero film revolves around Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, Spider-Man, Dr. Strange and the rest of the Avengers who unite to battle their most powerful enemy Thanos.

It has an ensemble cast comprising actors like Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Don Cheadle, Sebastian Stan, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

Recommended For You