When Amitabh Bachchan Had to Go For Early Shoot, But There Was No Water

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is facing water supply issues at his home, he revealed on his blog recently. The “Shahenshah" is currently busy shooting for the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati and when he recently woke up at 6 am for an early shoot of the show, he found that the “water has stopped in the home system.” Kaun Banega Crorepati returned with its 13th season last Monday on Sony TV.

The 78-year-old said he had to go for an early shoot of KBC 13. “So [I] have been up since 6… ONLY to find the water has stopped in the home system!! so as the system starts again, [I] am getting time to connect… will see for another 5 and then off to work as-is and get ready in Vanity,” he wrote in his blog, which he updates regularly to share his personal lives with his fans.

Bachchan also apologised to the fans for including them in his “domestic issue.”

The legendary actor also talked about his movie “Chehre" releasing in theatres, saying the film was being premiered in “some states not all over… not Maharashtra at least.” Bachchan said that he will wait for the Covid-19 situation to improve so that more states allow theatres to function.

“Chehre" is a mystery thriller starring Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and Krystle D’Souza in pivotal roles. Rumi Jafry has helmed the film. Chehre was released in theatres on August 27.

Senior Bachchan has been blogging since 2008 when social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter were yet to become the mainstream medium for celebrity interactions.

In May this year, Bachchan even shared that the engagement on his blogs has dwindled, adding he used to get around 1000 comments on a single blog post, but the number has now dropped to “around a meagre 100”.

