When Amitabh Bachchan Led Divyanka Tripathi By Her 'Dupatta'
Divyanka took to Instagram to share a glimpse from the shoot, reportedly a commercial for a detergent brand.
A video of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi shooting with Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has gone viral on social media.
In the clip, Big B is seen leading Divyanka by her dupatta. She sports a blush pink suit with white trousers and a dupatta, while Big B dons a white shirt and trousers with ice-blue coat.
"How'd you caption this? -With #BigB the #LegendOfBigScreen. -Learnt a few more lessons about #BeingTrueToYourWork and #BeingAThoroughProfessional! @amitabhbachchan," Divyanka captioned the video.
Divyanka, who is married to TV actor Vivek Dahiya, rose to prominence by playing a dual role in the soap Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and is also seen in Ye Hai Mohabbatein.
In 2017, she won the dance reality show Nach Baliye.
