Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) for over a decade now. The hit show often sees many other Bollywood celebrities joining Big B for a special episode as they promote their upcoming films or web series. One of them was Kriti Sanon, who appeared in the show’s 13th season. An old post has resurfaced on the internet of the Uunchai actor recalling his college days as he danced with the actress on sets of the show.

Amitabh Bachchan is an avid user of social media, he often shares anecdotes, and glimpses from a shoot or from his personal life through his blog or on social media platforms. The Goodbye actor shared a collage picture on Instagram of himself with Kriti waltzing around. Both of them can be smiling ear to ear in the picture. Big B looks dashing as always in a three-piece black suit while the Hum Do, Humare Do actress looks radiant in a red dress.

“… ballroom dancing with the beautiful lady in red - Kriti Sanon! … aah… brought back those College and Calcutta days…” said the caption of the post.

Here take a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

But did you know that Kriti Sanon is also a tenant of Big B? Earlier in 2021, Money control revealed that the actress has rented the duplex home of the Jhund actor in Andheri, Mumbai. Kriti pays Rs 10 lakh per month for two years. The apartment which is on the 27th and 28th floor is located at the Altantis building on Lokhandwala Road in Andheri West. The house also has four parking lots.

According to the report, the lease rental agreement is for 24 months from October 16, 2021, to October 15, this year. The actress has also paid Amitabh Rs 60 lakh as security deposits.

Meanwhile, Kriti has a packed line-up of upcoming films including Adipurush opposite Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan and Ganapath. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai’. He will be seen next in ‘Project K’ alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He also has the Hindi remake of The Intern with Deepika Padukone.

