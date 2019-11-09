Take the pledge to vote

When Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri had a 'Personal' Chat, See Pic

The Bachchans host a grand Diwali bash every year to celebrate the festival of lights. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri were part of the party this year.

IANS

November 9, 2019
When Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri had a 'Personal' Chat, See Pic
Image: Instagram/Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan reveals he had some "personal" discussion with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri on Diwali. The Bachchans host a grand Diwali bash every year to celebrate the festival of lights. Amitabh Bachchan's extended family and Bollywood colleagues are on the guest list.

Like every year, this time too, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan adorned the guest list.

On Saturday, the Bollywood megastar shared a photo on Instagram where he can be seen having a discussion with SRK and Gauri. He captioned the image: "SHAHRUKH Gauri and the self in some serious discussions at Diwali...personal obviously…".

The picture has left fans speculating if the "serious" and "personal" discussion means that the two Bollywood biggies are planning to collaborate on a project soon.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have featured together in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mohabbatein, Bhootnath and Paheli, among others. Fans of both the stars are eagerly waiting for a film that would cast them together again.

