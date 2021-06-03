When Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Other Superstars Revealed About Financial Struggles

Success doesn’t come in handy in Bollywood. It requires utmost patience and dedication to surge through the most difficult times to achieve big feats in the industry. Many superstars, from Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan and Govinda — who are soaring high on success today — once saw plunging lows in life due to financial crunches.

Known for maintaining a lavish lifestyle, Shah Rukh never shies away from recalling his earlier days in the film industry when he first moved to Mumbai to seek his fortune. He had often revealed that when he first landed in the city of dreams, he had no money to even buy food. He used to sleep on the sidewalk outside the Oberoi Hotel. He even cleaned the hotel’s washroom. He once opened, “I am really scared of failures. Coming from a lower middle-class family, I saw lot of failure." He was even thrown out on the road once because he could not pay rent.

The legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is known as the star of the millennium, enjoyed huge success in the industry until suffered he suffered a huge debt after venturing into an event management and production company. His company Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd (ABCL) incurred heavy losses and he was under a massive debt of about Rs 90 crore, for which he even had to mortgage his house. However, with the start of KBC, Amitabh came back with a bang.

Whereas, actor Govinda who had a successful run in the industry had no offers of films at one point in time. He admitted that he suffered huge debts. There was a time when he didn’t have a single penny in his pocket and even hiring a rickshaw was not possible for him.

