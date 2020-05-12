MOVIES

When Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Sang Together; Watch Video

When Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Sang Together; Watch Video

A video featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan jamming together on stage has been surfacing on the internet.

The Internet has lately been abuzz with lots of blasts from the past. A clip that is currently going viral on social media features three of the biggest stars in Bollywood.

The trending video shows Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan jamming together on stage. The trio can be seen wearing matching black suits and sunglasses. Senior Bachchan, SRK, and Salman set the stage on fire as they sang hit chartbusters from their films with much enthusiasm.

Bachchan will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The first part of the sci-fi trilogy stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Big B will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund and Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment is set to drop a new web series directed by Ghoul maker Patrick Graham. The horror-thriller titled Betaal will stream May 24 onwards.

On the other hand, Salman’s will share the screen space with Disha Patani in Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai helmed by Prabhu Deva. Salman also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in his kitty.

