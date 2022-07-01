When Amrita Singh Wanted to Bash Saif Ali Khan’s Head With a Frying Pan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Amrita Singh shared 13 years of marriage before they separated and ultimately got divorced. Their marriage was much talked about during the early 90s due to the age difference between them. Amrita is 13 years older than Saif. Although the former couple parted ways in 2004, there are memorable moments they shared during their marital life to cherish. One of them is appearing together on Simi Garewal’s talk show.

Amrita Singh made some revelations on the show and had also spoken about her issues with insecurity with Saif working with other actresses. Amrita concurred with Simi in a Rendezvous with Simi Garewal episode when Simi asked Amrita if she was insecure about her husband’s chemistry with other actresses. “I would be lying if I claimed I didn’t,” she said. “I have been there. We’ve experienced issues and conflicts. I believe it’s common for women to have insecurity.”

The actor continued that she had overcome the challenges and described the experience as ‘harrowing.’ “I did the typical things that any woman would want to do —cry and fight. Amrita confessed, “I wanted to hit Saif on the head with a frying pan.” In a hilarious reply, Saif added that she had done that as well.

While Amrita and Saif ended their marriage on bitter terms, they are parents to their kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara had previously declared that Amrita and Saif’s divorce was the “best choice to make at the moment.”

Sara frequently travels to see her father despite living with her mother. Saif, who is married to actress Kareena Kapoor now and has two children with her, is still active in films while Amrita’s appearances have become rare. She was last seen in the movie Heropanti 2 released this year while Saif will soon appear in films like Vikram Vedha and Adipurush.

