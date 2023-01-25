Among the many actors and actresses once touted to be the next big thing but faded away from the limelight with time, one was Raageshwari Loomba. Raageshwari had a promising debut as a teenager with the 1993 superhit film Aankhen, which starred Govinda and Chunky Pandey in the lead. She then starred opposite Saif Ali Khan in Main Khiladi Tu Anari, another hit film, solidifying her position in the industry.

The actress has also been an accomplished singer, releasing albums that propelled her to fame. At the age of 22, her first album Dulhania was released. Rageshwari Loomba was the most popular pop star of the 90s. At that time, this actress was doing concerts by roaming around the country and abroad. Rageshwari was at the peak of her career when an illness turned her world upside down.

While filming the music video for Ikki chikki chikita, Raageshwari was battling malaria. On the eve of the year 2000, the record of the album was released along with a grand concert. Raageshwari was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy a week after the concert, which left her voice slurred and with a paralyzed left side of her face. The condition left her unable to even communicate properly.

Over the next few years, yoga, physiotherapy and electrical stimulation helped her recover to a considerable extent, but she was left incapable of singing or acting again. She starred in just one film after her diagnosis, in the 2003 movie titled Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost starring Abhisekh Bachchan and Lara Dutta.

Rageshwari Loomba married Sudhanshu Swaroop, a lawyer from London, in 2012. This pair is still together and resides in London with their daughter. Rageshwari continues to interact with her followers on social media and frequently posts her photos and videos.

