Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor's Instagram Banter Over Proposal Date is Every Couple Ever

Sonam Kapoor, on Tuesday, took a trip down memory lane. She mined a priceless gem from her vault of throwback archives. The actress picked a special memory with her husband Anand Ahuja from August of 2017. Sonam posted an adorable picture with her better-half. In the caption, she explained that the photo was from their trip to New York during which Anand proposed to her. The loved-up snap shows Anand planting her a peck on the cheek while Sonam is smiling with all her heart straight into the camera. While Anand is sporting a grey t-shirt and a buzz cut, Sonam looks pretty in a floral print dress.

Sharing the memorable picture on Instagram, Sonam mentioned that her beautiful husband proposed to her during the wonderful New York trip. However, much to everyone’s surprise, Anand appeared in the comments section of the Instagram post to correct her. He reminded Sonam that the picture was from the birthday party she threw him. He added that he proposed to her a few weeks after the posted picture was clicked.

Having a loud laugh at their adorable banter, a user wrote, "bruh he embarrassing his wife," while another commented, "date issues." Many others dropped laughing emojis on the post. Take a look:

Sonam and Anand’s love story is no less than a fairy tale. The duo tied the knot after two years of courtship, in 2018. Ever since they got hitched, they have been giving major couple goals and often keep sharing romantic posts from dates and vacations together. Currently, Sonam and Anand are living in Glasgow, London.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor. Dulquer Salmaan was paired opposite her in the film. She has started filming for the upcoming film, titled Blind. The forthcoming crime thriller is the Indian adaptation of South Korean film Blind. The Shome Makhija directorial will also star Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak.