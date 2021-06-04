When Ananya Panday Opened Up About Her Crush On Kartik Aaryan

There was a time when Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan used to be the crush of many actresses. Kartik became a bankable actor after starring in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which turned out to be a blockbuster. He became a sensation and appeared in many projects with big filmmakers. Many actresses, especially star kids, liked to associate themselves with him to remain in the limelight.

Two years ago Ananya Panday had also confessed that she was infatuated with him just like her contemporary Sara Ali Khan.

The actress had made this comment in 2019 on filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan while promoting her debut film Student Of The Year 2. She had accepted that it’s normal to have feelings for someone her age. The same year in December she had worked opposite the actor in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Rumours about a blooming romance between the two also began when they were spotted on dinner dates and engaging in flirtatious social-media banter.

Now, Ananya is rumoured to be dating actor Ishaan Khatter. The duo rang in their new year together in the Maldives and shared pictures from their vacation on social media.

Earlier, Sara had made a similar comment about Kartik during the promotion of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2. She had said she wanted to go on a coffee date with him.

Of late, the actor doesn’t seem to be doing quite well on the work front. Last month, he was dropped out of Dostana 2 that is being made under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions banner. Subsequently, there were whispers that he was no longer part of Red Chillies Entertainment’s Freddie.

Surprisingly, Ananya has been keeping quiet on Kartik’s recent ouster from big banner films. She evaded the question in a recent interview when she was asked about her friendship with the star and his exclusion from the projects.

