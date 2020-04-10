When Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor Got Together for a Slumber Party

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has shared a glimpse of a slumber party she enjoyed with her besties Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor sometime ago. Ananya, who recently did her first live interaction with fans on Instagram, had revealed during the time how much she was missing Suhana, Shanaya and all her friends and now she has posted a throwback video to honour her friendship.

In the prank video, Ananya can be seen hiding in a dark room behind a closed door as Suhana enters with a flashlight in her hand. Shanaya is seen hiding under a bedsheet and records the video. Upon opening the door to the room, Suhana screams as she is startled to find Ananya hiding.

On the acting front, Ananya was last seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh which turned out to gain both commercial and critical acclaim. Next, she features with Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli and with Telugu heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda in a yet untitled film.

Ananya has also bagged director Shakun Batra's next opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. All three films may face delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

