MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

When Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor Got Together for a Slumber Party

Suhana Khan with Ananya Panday and Shanaya kapoor

Suhana Khan with Ananya Panday and Shanaya kapoor

Ananya Panday shared a throwback prank video on her social media handle where she is seen with her BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 1:55 PM IST
Share this:

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has shared a glimpse of a slumber party she enjoyed with her besties Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor sometime ago. Ananya, who recently did her first live interaction with fans on Instagram, had revealed during the time how much she was missing Suhana, Shanaya and all her friends and now she has posted a throwback video to honour her friendship.

In the prank video, Ananya can be seen hiding in a dark room behind a closed door as Suhana enters with a flashlight in her hand. Shanaya is seen hiding under a bedsheet and records the video. Upon opening the door to the room, Suhana screams as she is startled to find Ananya hiding.

On the acting front, Ananya was last seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh which turned out to gain both commercial and critical acclaim. Next, she features with Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli and with Telugu heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda in a yet untitled film.

Ananya has also bagged director Shakun Batra's next opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. All three films may face delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,709

     

  • Total Confirmed

    6,412

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    503

     

  • Total DEATHS

    199

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 10 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,154,251

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,608,109

    +4,457

  • Cured/Discharged

    358,015

     

  • Total DEATHS

    95,843

    +151
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres