When Ananya Panday Told Mom Bhavana 'Never Thought 21-year-old Boys are Going to Enjoy Your Show'

Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari Soni have earned both praise and brickbats online for appearing on the reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. But they say that their children, some of whom are in the film industry themselves, had only positive things to say about the Netflix series.

Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep said that their son Jahaan saw the trailer and was mortified that his teachers would see it. "I would never have been on board if my kids weren't okay with it. Now that the show has dropped and they have loved it, they're coming to me and telling me their friends are watching it. They're happy now, I've not embarrassed them that much," she told Rajeev Masand in an interview.

Bhavana Pandey, Chunky Pandey's wife and mother to Ananya and Rysa, said that both her daughters were encouraging when she started the show. She added that her actress daughter is loving all the compliments coming her way on the set.

"Ananya's been going out and shooting, and meeting people on set, and they've all been saying 'your mum is fab and so entertaining', so she's coming back with all these compliments. Not only at shoots, even her friends who are in university, they've been messaging her and telling her... Surprisingly even her guy friends, she was like 'Mom, I never thought these 21-year-old boys are going to enjoy your show so much'."

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, produced by Karan Johar, is a reality show that follows the four B-Town celebs to give audience a glimpse of their glamorous lives.