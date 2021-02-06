When Angad Bedi Told Parents About Neha Dhupia's Pregnancy and Tying the Knot at Earliest

Bollywood actors Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia had suprised everybody when they tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in 2018. A few months after their wedding the couple announced their pregnancy. Now, while speaking to Neha on her show, No Filter Neha, the actor opened up about the moment when he told his parents about her pregnancy and their wedding.

"I was extremely nervous because that was the judgement day, technically. To break the news to your parents, I really had cold feet as clearly it was not going to come from you. Everything had to come for me. I had to really man up and speak. I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction,” he said recalling the moment.

On the show, he spoke eating a splendid meal and a splendid meal at Neha's place and how her parents were very welcoming. The actor said that while the actress' parents were approving of their relationship, they were not aware of the fact that Neha was expecting.

Neha and Angad had tied the knot at a Gurudwara in Delhi in May 2018 and have a daughter Mehr. Their daughter turned two in Nov last year. Referring to her as "little simba", Neha shared a heartwarming post on Mehr's birthday.

She wrote: "Our little baby girl... may you always be curious, sing even if you don't know the lyrics , dance like no one is watching , forever be eager to learn , chase butterflies , spread joy wherever you go , light up the room with your adorable smile and roar the loudest caus deep down you will always be our little simba! #happybirthday our doll."

Along with it, she posted a few pictures of Mehr from their family vacation in Maldives.

Neha's husband, actor Angad Bedi, wished Mehr on social media, too.

"Today at 11:25 am you were born to us.. Happy birthday to our baby girl 'Mehr'... she turns 2 today. Our lives have been a blessing since you arrived. We are lucky to have you. Thank you for choosing us as your parents," he wrote on Instagram.