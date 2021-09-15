When Anil Kapoor Reached Kapil Sharma’s Wedding Before Time

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is known for his fitness, commitment and punctuality. It will be difficult for even the new actors to match up to the kind of fitness he maintains at this age. Whether it is a shoot or a wedding function, the actor always reaches on time. Anil’s daughter and actor Sonam Kapoor once shed light on a funny incident. According to reports, Sonam once said that Anil was invited to Kapil’s wedding and he, of course, attended it.

However, the funny part was that Anil, true to his punctuality, reached the wedding venue even before the groom, Kapil Sharma, was ready. While the time on the card was 8 PM, the actor was at the wedding at least 5 minutes before.

When he reached there Kapil himself was sitting in a Pyjama. Neither Kapil nor his wife Ginni was ready. As per the actress, as soon as Ginni saw her dad she went inside.

The famous comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ host Kapil got married in 2018. Once, when Anil was on Kapil’s show, he asked him why the comedian refuses the film the actor offers him. To this, Kapil, lovingly, reminded Anil of how he was for the TV series “24" but he couldn’t do it because his own show had just begun. Anil agreed and said that Kapil did tell him about the starting of the show and quickly added that it was good that Kapil did not do the “24" series. The crowd, as well as, the two celebrities then started laughing.

