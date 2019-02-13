English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
When Anil Kapoor Used His Association with Madhuri Dixit to Get an MF Hussain Painting
Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal will release on February 22.
Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in a still from Total Dhamaal. (Image: Instagram/Anil Kapoor)
Actors Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit recently featured on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their forthcoming film Total Dhamaal.
The actors, who are reuniting on screen after 15 years, shared some interesting anecdotes of their time together. Kapoor revealed how he once used Dixit’s name to get legendary artist MF Hussain gift him one of his paintings.
Talking about the incident, Kapoor said, "One day, my wife Sunita pointed out that we had everyone’s painting in our house except for MF Hussain’s. Back then, we couldn’t afford a Hussain saab painting so when I got to know that he had been trying to meet Madhuri, I met him and kind of struck a deal.”
“I said I could get him to meet her but for that he would have to give me one of his paintings. He agreed and gifted me one, which is a prized possession in my house till date and I give all the credit to Madhuri for it," he added.
When Sharma pointed out how Dixit was loved even by maestros like Hussain and Pandit Birju, the Dil To Pagal Hai actor said, "Both of them—Hussain saab and Maharaj ji—are legends and when they gave me a compliment, I felt humbled and genuinely didn’t know how to react because I’m their fan."
Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal also stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Esha Gupta, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever and Javed Jaffrey in important roles. It is slated to release on February 22.
