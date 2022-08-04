When Annu Kapoor Had to Take Projects Only to 'Run the Kitchen'

Annu Kapoor is a well-known face of Indian cinema. The actor has done it all. However, recently, Annu Kapoor, in an interview, talked about the times when he had taken up projects that he didn’t but had to do for money. Talking to Hindustan Times, Annu Kapoor said that he feels frustrated from the inside, but he can’t do anything and takes up projects that he doesn’t like.

“I have to run the kitchen; I have to look after my family. I am not Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan, or Salman Khan, I am just a very small, struggling actor, even after 40 years. And in this country, nobody is bothered about how talented or dedicated you are, as long as you are handsome, and you have done a couple of films as a hero. It’s fine,” HT quoted Annu Kapoor as saying.

On the work front, Annu Kapoor will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s show Crash Course. The actor will be seen in the role of a ruthless businessman who makes life even more difficult for Kota’s engineering aspirants. Crash Course marks Annu Kapoor’s debut on OTT platform.

After watching the trailer, people are comparing Crash Course with Kota Factory. Annu Kapoor talked about the comparison and said that he doesn’t watch films, TV, OTT or listen to the radio. He added that Crash Course is the story of these eight boys and girls, their dilemma, their fun, life, passion, success, romance, and whatnot. “Two days ago, I asked the youngsters in the series what they were talking about a similar kind of show (Kota Factory), and they informed me about it. I have no idea; I only know Crash Course,” said Annu Kapoor.

Annu Kapoor’s Crash Course is directed by Vijay Maurya and written by Manish Hariprasad. The series also stars Bhanu Udhay, Udit Arora, and Pranay Pachauri among others. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 5.

Annu Kapoor has been in the entertainment industry for more than 40 years.

