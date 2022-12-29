When Anu Aggarwal Walked Out of Modelling Assignment as They Used Fairness on her face

Time and again, many actresses have shared on how prevalent colourism in Bollywood is. It’s a kind of discrimination based on skin colour where fair skinned people are given preference over duskier ones. Recently, Aashiqui actress Anu Aggarwal also opened up about the same.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Annu recollected how she ‘walked out’ of a modelling assignment as ‘they began using fair makeup’ on her face. “I walked out with my handbag. I stood up for who I am. I never blamed anyone,” she added.

The former actress opined that colourism was never a problem in India earlier. Elaborating further, she shared, “You see the women in warrior avatar from states like Rajasthan, lot of them were dusky. Colourism was never an issue. The white skin complex came with the British. It is 250 years old. It never became an issue for more. I was like if you like me you take me or let it be."

On a closing note the actress shared that having self-belief is the most important thing in the world as it’s also the path to self love. “The complexes are within a person as people have varied perspective on beauty. I have walked out of things. It did not give me a complex nor did I explain things to people. There were so many things that were not considered acceptable about me."

When asked about her love life, the actress candidly admitted in the same conversation that her need of love is fulfilled in a different way and it’s not sex. “Woh toh kabhi khatam ho gaya…that is not love."

She laughed and shared, “Meri aashiqui ko kya ho gaya…I am a very open person. I have always been an open person. In fact, I had been too open. Talking about love, no one knows what is going to happen in the future. The concept of love needs to be revamped. Love can be felt in the smallest of gestures. One does not need to be too vocal or grandiose about it. We need to rethink."

