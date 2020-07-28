When Anupam Kher Visited Robert De Niro's Apartment in New York for This Pic

Anupam Kher shared his fan boy moment on meeting Hollywood legend Rober De Niro on social media on Tuesday. Kher posted a black and white pic with De Niro on Instagram and even told the story behind the adorable snap of the two veteran actors.
Kher recalled visiting De Niro's apartment in New York when they clicked this picture in which both are pointing their fingers at one another in appreciation. Kher shared that their Silver Linings Playbook (2012) director David O Russell captured this cool moment on camera for posterity.
"And I registered my name in the history with this pic. For me this will always be my most priceless possession," Kher wrote in the caption about sharing the frame with De Niro.
View this post on Instagram
Story of this pic: There won’t be a single actor in the world, aspiring or established, who won’t be an ardent fan of this phenomenal legendary actor #RobertDeNiro. As a drama school student I had done a special paper on two of his earlier films Mean Streets and Taxi Driver. Never in my wildest dreams had I ever thought way back in 1977 that one day I will get an opportunity of not only working with him in #SilverLiningPlaybook but will also have the good fortune of calling him my friend. This picture was shot in his apartment in New York by #DavidORussell, director of SLP. As always I had requested for a picture and as always he was obliging. At that moment I thought it will be cool to point my finger in appreciation towards the legend in the picture. And then in almost slow motion I saw his hand going up and pointing his finger towards me in the similar manner. Miraculously David clicked the picture at that very moment. And I registered my name in the history with this pic. For me this will always be my most priceless possession. Jai Ho🙏😍 #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #TaxiDriver #GodFather #RagingBull #CapeFear #NewYorkNewYork #AnalyseThis #Awakening #TheIntern #TheIrishman
Kher's family recently faced coronavirus threat as his mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher and two others tested positive for Covid-19. However, Kher's mother has now been discharged from the hospital and is currently recuperating at home.
Kher had tested negative for coronavirus then and keeps updating fans about his family's health on a regular basis.