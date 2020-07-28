When Anupam Kher Visited Robert De Niro's Apartment in New York for This Pic

Anupam Kher shared his fan boy moment on meeting Hollywood legend Rober De Niro on social media on Tuesday. Kher posted a black and white pic with De Niro on Instagram and even told the story behind the adorable snap of the two veteran actors.

Kher recalled visiting De Niro's apartment in New York when they clicked this picture in which both are pointing their fingers at one another in appreciation. Kher shared that their Silver Linings Playbook (2012) director David O Russell captured this cool moment on camera for posterity.

"And I registered my name in the history with this pic. For me this will always be my most priceless possession," Kher wrote in the caption about sharing the frame with De Niro.

Kher's family recently faced coronavirus threat as his mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher and two others tested positive for Covid-19. However, Kher's mother has now been discharged from the hospital and is currently recuperating at home.

Kher had tested negative for coronavirus then and keeps updating fans about his family's health on a regular basis.