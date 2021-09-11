When Anurag Kashyap Refused to Write Kal Ho Naa Ho: 'Karan Johar Didn't Take My Refusal Too Well'

Anurag Kashyap, who celebrated his 49th birthday on Friday, had once revealed that he was offered to write scripts for numerous big films including Kal Ho Naa Ho and Tere Naam after the massive success of Satya. The 1998 crime film was directed by Ram Gopal Varma and starred JD Chakravarthy, Manoj Bajpayee and Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles.

In a 2007 interview, Anurag Kashyap had revealed that several producers, including Karan Johar, had approached him with big offers after Satya. “Karan Johar asked me to script Kal Ho Naa Ho, I was asked to write Tere Naam, Jism. I refused. I refused Kal Ho Naa Ho because Karan Johar is the king of romance and I’m a realist. I didn’t want to have problems after taking up a project. It wasn’t personal, but Karan didn’t take my refusal too well," he said, speaking with Mumbai Mirror at the time.

Kal Ho Naa Ho was eventually written by Karan himself. The romantic comedy-drama film was directed by Nikkhil Advani and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta, with Sushma Seth, Jaya Bachchan, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey and Delnaaz Paul in supporting roles. The film was released in 2003 and became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

Several years later, Karan Johar played a supporting role in Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet. The film also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. It failed at the box office miserably.

