When Anurag Kashyap Used Hansraj College Connection to Enter Shah Rukh Khan's House

Anurag Kashyap once walked into Shah Rukh Khan's house, using their college connection. Both of them are students of Hansraj College in Delhi University. The director was hungry, and his college senior SRK had made him an omelette.

During a recent interview with Mid-Day, Anurag spoke about landing up at the superstar's home, Mannat, in Mumbai, randomly. He said, "I was hungry and I walked into his house, using our college connection. I remember him feeding me. He only knew how to make an omelette."

Kashyap also said, "He is my senior from university, he has been there like a big brother helping me. Shah Rukh is super successful. When he loves you, he approaches things like, in my struggling years, (he used to tell me), 'If you do what I tell you to do, your problems will disappear'. But I didn't want him to make my life, I love him to death."

Anurag has always been in awe of Shah Rukh. The filmmaker-actor has also spoken about not leaving Bollywood until he makes a film with Shah Rukh. Earlier during an interaction, Anurag had spoken about how he and SRK almost collaborated. He had said, "Shah Rukh Khan wanted to do No Smoking, he was very upset when I went away from him. I also went to him with Allwyn Kalicharan. I wanted to do that with him and a big superstar from Hollywood. Everything was almost done but then again (it didn't happen)."