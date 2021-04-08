When Anushka Sharma Spoke About Her Lip Job: 'I'm Human and Not Perfect'

Celebrities are always under the scanner of media and fans, and sometimes that results in constant scrutiny and trolling. Despite being one of the most loved actors of the current generation, Anushka Sharma, too, couldn’t escape the trolls when she had reportedly got a lip job done for Bombay Velvet in 2014. Netizens noticed the same when the actress had appeared on filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan, in 2014. Post her appearance, the actress had clarified on Twitter that she was only “using a temporary lip enhancing tool" and had not gone “under the knife".

Later, in a 2016 interview with Vogue magazine, Anushka had spoken at length about the whole incident. In a candid conversation, she had said, “I have nothing to hide. So when I spoke about my lip job, a lot of people called me brave for coming out. But I did what I had to for my role in Bombay Velvet. I’m not going to lie and say I didn’t; I had to take ownership. I wanted fans to know that I’m human and not perfect.”

Anushka Sharma recently welcomed her daughter Vaamika with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. Soon after giving birth, the actress bounced back to work. However, she did not reveal the project she is working on.

She was last seen in the film Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. apart from that, she has been busy producing shows and films including Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.

