When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Posed By the Beach

A well-deserved throwback has resurfaced online and fans of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are going to love it. The picture doing rounds on social media is straight from the couple’s beach vacay in 2019. It was an eventful summer indeed.

Anushka and Virat managed to scoop some moments out of their hectic schedules to spend some quality time together in the Antigua Islands. The couple enjoyed quiet sunsets by the sea and had a blast there. Around the same time, Team India was in the Caribbean for the Test series against West Indies.

During their trip, Anushka and Virat shared some gorgeous snippets from their getaway on their respective Instagram pages. The power couple travelled through the West Indies, where the team was playing the matches. The flashback that has become viral is also one of the couple’s favourites. The India skipper had posted an oh-so-adorable image with his wife by his side. The photo shared on Instagram showed the star couple chilling on the beach. Clad in summery, casual outfits, the stunning duo can be seen smiling ear-to-ear in the picture.

While sharing the post, Virat added a heart and a sun emoji in the caption.

Currently, Virat Kohli is in Australia guiding his troops in the series versus Australia. The Men In Blue lost the ODI series to the hosts. The team will now be keen to move on from the loss and make it in the finale, on Wednesday (December 2) in Canberra.

Anushka is wrapping up her work commitments before her delivery date. Anushka is expecting her first child with Kohli. The baby is due in January 2021. Virat will return to India after the first Test to be with his wife.