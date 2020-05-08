When Anushka Sharma Played with Ranveer Singh's Moustache in Dubsmash Video

After debuting opposite Anushka Sharma in Band Baaja Baarat, Ranveer Singh went on to become one of the most loved celebrities in Bollywood. His highly anticipated cricket world cup movie '83 was set for release earlier this year, but the coronavirus played spoil sport.

The actor is currently in quarantine with wife Deepika Padukone and the couple keep sharing their adorable moments together. Now, a throwback video of Ranveer is doing the rounds on social media where his handlebar moustache is being twirled by Anushka as she lip syncs his movie's dialogue-- “Bajirao ne Mastani se mohabbat ki hai, aiyashi nahin.”

Meanwhile, Anushka-backed Amazon Prime Original series Paatal Lok is set to premiere on May 15. The trailer was launched recently and gives a glimpse into a layered crime story, which revolves around Hathi Ram Chaudhary, a police officer in Delhi who is put on an extremely high-profile case.

He is on the lookout for four criminals -- serial killer Vishal "Hathoda" Tyagi (Abhishek Banerjee), Tope "Chaaku" Singh (Jagjeet Sandhu), Kabir M (Aasif Khan), and Mary "Cheeni" Lyngdoh (Mairembam Ronaldo Singh) -- behind a failed assassination attempt of a well-known journalist Sanjeev Mehra (Neeraj Kabi). The thrilling chase leads him to the dark alleys of -- Paatal Lok.

(With inputs from IANS)

