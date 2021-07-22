When Anushka Sharma Said Ranbir Kapoor's Childlike Nature Would Help Her Be a Good Mother

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their firstborn in January this year. Since then, the celebrity couple has shared glimpses of her daughter Vamika, without completely revealing her face, as they want to keep her away from paparazzi and social media. Anushka’s pictures with her family, and the way she protects her daughter is definitely a sign of her being a doting and responsible mother, something the actress had predicted she would become. And the credit for that goes to none other than actor Ranbir Kapoor.

In an old interview, Anushka, who was promoting her film Bombay Velvet with Ranbir Kapoor, had said that dealing with Ranbir’s childlike ways had trained her for the future.

She told NDTV, “He wants to know everything that’s happening. He would walk into my makeup room and start opening drawers. He’d open my handbag. If I’m on my phone, he’ll want to see what I’m doing on my phone. He’s a child. I’ll be a great mother because I’ve been around Ranbir Kapoor.”

She, however, praised the nature of the actor and said that his curious nature will probably make him a great filmmaker in the future.

Anushka and Vamika are currently in England with Virat Kohli where India are all set to take on the hosts in a five-match series.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen on the silver screen in Zero in 2018 alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Post this, her production company Clean Slate Filmz that is co-owned by her brother Karnesh Sharma produced the web series, Paatal Lok and Bulbbul last year, which received rave reviews.

