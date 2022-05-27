When Anushka Sharma-starrer Phillauri Was Caught in Script-stealing Controversy

Anushka Sharma-starrer Phillauri was released in 2017 and the film received mixed reviews. Many said that the film could have been better if the flashbacks were not that lengthy. Apart from the criticism, Phillauri was also embroiled in a controversy. Gayatri Cine Productions had alleged that the makers of Phillauri had stolen the script from their film Mangal Phera.

According to reports, Gayatri Cine Productions had also filed a petition in Bombay High Court demanding a stay on the release of Phillauri. Their representatives — Gayatri and Dashrath Rathod — demanded the court serve notice to Fox Star Studios, Anushka Sharma, her brother Karnesh along with their company Clean Slate Films. Phillauri’s writer Anvita Dutt’s name was also mentioned in this petition.

This petition made things problematic for the makers. Despite these problems, things turned out to be easy for them as Justice GS Patel dismissed the case, saying that the release date was close. Due to this as Justice GS Patel stated, Phillauri’s release date cannot be stalled. Court also fined Gayatri Cine Productions Rs 5 Lakh for wasting their time.

Phillauri narrated the story of a man, who must marry a tree, to remove threats from his love life. The twist in the story arrives when it turns out that there lives a spirit on the tree.

Talking about Mangal Fera, the film was first made in Gujarati and then in Bhojpuri. After that Mangal Fera was also made in Bengali. Mangal Fera narrated the story of a woman Chanda, who is married to a tree to get rid of a fault in her horoscope. The twist in this story arrives when an evil spirit, who resides in the tree, wants her as his wife. The concept of both films, where the protagonist is married to a tree, was the same.

