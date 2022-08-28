When Arbaaz Khan Reacted To Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's Wedding Rumours: 'Very Intelligent Question'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been a subject of wedding rumours since they began dating. The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2019, has often made the headlines about their supposed marriage only for it to be shut down eventually. While Arjun and Malaika have addressed these rumours via social media posts and interviews, Malaika’s ex-husband Arbaaz Khan was once subjected to the question about Arjun and Malaika’s wedding at an event in 2019.

Via Filmfare, Arbaaz was attending an event and addressing questions by the media when one of the journalists asked him about the rumours surrounding Malaika and Arjun’s wedding. The question did not go down well with Arbaaz.

“Paaji, bohot intelligent sawaal poocha hai aapne! Bohot mehnat ki hogi, poori raat aap baithe honge iske upar. Paaji, aapke sawaal ka jawaab dena hai mujhe. But aapne itna time liya sochne ke liye, toh mujhe bhi toh thoda time do! Kal bataun toh chalega?” he said.

For the unversed, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan tied the knot in the year 1998. They were together for over 18 years but announced their separation in March 2016. Post this, in May 2017, the former duo officially got divorced. They are now co-parenting their son Arhaan. Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor, whereas Arbaaz is in a relationship with the Italian model Giorgia Andriani.

Meanwhile, Arjun in his recent appearance on Koffee With Karan 7 revealed that he and Malaika are not thinking about a wedding. “I wanted to focus on my career. I would like to see where I am going. I am a very realistic person, it is not like I need to hide anything. I am not sitting here and being coy. I would really like to be, professionally, a little more stable. And I am not talking financially, I am talking about emotionally. I would like to do work that makes me happy. Because if I am happy, I can make my partner happy. And I feel a lot of my happiness comes from my work,” he shared.

