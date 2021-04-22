When Arbaaz Wittily Replied Why Salman Khan Never Kissed in Films: 'Off-screen Itna Kar Lete Hai'

Six years ago, at the trailer launch of Athiya Shetty-Sooraj Pancholi’s debut film Hero, Salman Khan had said that he thinks kissing scenes are not necessary in a film. Responding to a query about a kiss scene being edited from the movie, he had said, “There is no kissing scene in the film. We wanted to put one but they (filmmakers) refused. I have not done kissing scene (generally), how can I ask them (Sooraj and Athiya) to do it?" In another interview with The Hindu, the actor had said the real reason he never kissed his heroine on screen because he felt “awkward."

However, Salman’s brother Arbaaz Khan had once revealed the hilarious reason behind why the Dabangg star doesn’t like kissing on screen. Salman along with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, had visited the set of The Kapil Sharma Show, where they made several shocking revelations about each other. In one of the old promos, shared by Sony TV Entertainment on Instagram in 2018, Salman says, “Dekho kiss toh main karta nahi screen pe toh mujhe toh koi farak padta nai (See, I don’t kiss anyone on screen so it doesn’t matter to me)." To which, his brother Arbaaz quickly adds, “Woh itna kar lete hain off-screen ki on-screen zaroorat hi nahi padti (He does it so often off-screen that he doesn’t need to do it on-screen),” leaving everyone in the audience in splits. Watch the video:

However, in his latest film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman finally appears to have locked lips onscreen with his gorgeous co-star Disha Patani. Blink and you will miss this one-second kiss that appears in the middle of the action-packed trailer, which also features a special dance number from actress Jacqueline Fernandez. While a section of Salman’s fans expressed shock, others couldn’t hold back their excitement on being able to “finally" see the Bollywood superstar’s first on-screen kiss in a career spanning over more than three decades.

