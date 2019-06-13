Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

When Archana Puran Singh Was 'Nervous' to Kiss Anupam Kher in 'Ladaai'

Actors Anupam Kher and Archana Puran Singh entertained the audience with their chemistry as Mister Malhotra and Miss Braganza in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

IANS

Updated:June 13, 2019, 9:51 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
When Archana Puran Singh Was 'Nervous' to Kiss Anupam Kher in 'Ladaai'
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...

Actors Anupam Kher and Archana Puran Singh, who entertained the audience with their chemistry as Mister Malhotra and Miss Braganza in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, shared an anecdote about a kissing scene they were supposed to do in their 1989 movie Ladaai.

During an upcoming episode of Sony Entertainment Television's The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana opened up about why she refused to kiss Anupam on-screen, and how she was moved by Anupam's gesture when he convinced the film's director Deepak Shivdasani to delete that sequence, read a statement from the channel.

Archana recounted: "When we were shooting for the film ‘Ladaai', Deepak planned a kissing sequence between me and Anupam. When I got to know this, I was nervous as I'd never done an on-screen kissing scene before.

"I called Deepak and informed him that I won't be able to do it, but then I don't know what made Deepak remove the sequence completely."

On the show, Archana asked Anupam if he feared kissing her considering he was married to Kirron Kher?

To this , Anupam responded: "I wasn't fearing Kirron... but considering you weren't comfortable doing so, I requested Deepakji to remove it completely."

Anupam appeared on Kapil's show along with actress Esha Gupta to promote his forthcoming film One Day: Justice Delivered.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram