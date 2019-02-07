English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
When are You Getting Married to Ranbir Kapoor? Alia Bhatt Finally Answers the Inevitable Question
Alia and Ranbir fuelled romance rumours after they arrived together at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in May last year.
They've been the speculation of 'are they, aren't they' rumours for years and now they're officially dating. Without a doubt, they are couple goals right now. Cupid struck actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, and since then, their affair has been the talk of the town.
The two have also been meeting each other’s family for quite some time now. Rumours are also rife that they might be tying the knot soon. These reports emerged shortly after the two confirmed that they were indeed a thing.
When Alia was asked about whether they were considering marriage, she said, "I think people should now take a break. We have had two beautiful weddings last year. I think we can chill now, watch movies, work in movies, and rest can be seen later."
Meanwhile, in a recent interview, the 25-year-old actress named Ranbir as her celebrity crush, saying she's been smitten by him ever since she met the actor when she was 11.
“I met Ranbir when I was 11, I had auditioned for 'Black'. Since then, I had a crush on him. And then he came in 'Saawariya', and I had already seen him."
In another interview, Alia said that her relationship with Ranbir "is not an achievement but an important part of her life."
"It's seamless as well as beautiful, and should be celebrated when it has to be. Right now, it should just be left on its own and kind of kept in a corner where it can stay safe and warm."
