When Arjun Kapoor Met Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa on a Flight

Arjun Kapoor ran into Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekhaa on board a flight recently. The Two States actor shared a selfie on the photo-sharing platform and by the look of it, the trio seemed to have a good time.

He shared the picture with the caption, “When u end up enjoying a late night domestic flight & don’t realize where time flies... here’s to many more such spontaneous meetings to discuss films, shows, politics, travel, homes & so much more.”

Later, Rajkummar shared the image on his official account, recalling the fun time they had together. He added, “Yes, many many more to come”.

It was so much fun brother. Yes, many many more to come. https://t.co/LzWCco3Fxa — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) February 12, 2020

On the work front, Arjun will be next seen in Dibakar Banerjee-directorial, titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The black-comedy also has Parineeti Chopra in lead role. While Arjun will play a role of a Haryanvi Police Officer, Parineeti will be playing the character of a girl working in the corporate world. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on October 14.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao has a number of films in his kitty. He will be soon seen in Ludo, also starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aditya Roy Kapur. It is a dark anthology comedy film, directed by Anurag Basu. The movie will release on April 24.

