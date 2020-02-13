When Arjun Kapoor Met Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa on a Flight
Arjun Kapoor ran into Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekhaa on board a flight recently.
Arjun Kapoor ran into Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekhaa on board a flight recently.
Arjun Kapoor ran into Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekhaa on board a flight recently. The Two States actor shared a selfie on the photo-sharing platform and by the look of it, the trio seemed to have a good time.
He shared the picture with the caption, “When u end up enjoying a late night domestic flight & don’t realize where time flies... here’s to many more such spontaneous meetings to discuss films, shows, politics, travel, homes & so much more.”
Later, Rajkummar shared the image on his official account, recalling the fun time they had together. He added, “Yes, many many more to come”.
It was so much fun brother. Yes, many many more to come. https://t.co/LzWCco3Fxa— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) February 12, 2020
On the work front, Arjun will be next seen in Dibakar Banerjee-directorial, titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The black-comedy also has Parineeti Chopra in lead role. While Arjun will play a role of a Haryanvi Police Officer, Parineeti will be playing the character of a girl working in the corporate world. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on October 14.
Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao has a number of films in his kitty. He will be soon seen in Ludo, also starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aditya Roy Kapur. It is a dark anthology comedy film, directed by Anurag Basu. The movie will release on April 24.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nike React Infinity Run Review: Without Doubt, Miles Ahead of The Adidas Boost
- Good News, Android Phone Users: Less Apps Are Asking For Your Call And SMS Data Now
- Android's Response to Rapper Lil Nas X Tweeting About Google 'Emoji Stickers' via iPhone is Fire
- Censor Board Suggests Dialogue and Kissing Scene Cuts in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal
- Anand Mahindra Has the Perfect 'Prescription for Life' for His Followers