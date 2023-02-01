Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has come a long way. In a career spanning over 25 years, the Munna Bhai MBBS fame has offered his admirers a series of incredible films. Whether it was Adi in Dhamaal, Madhav in Golmaal, or Circuit in Munna Bhai, the actor has excelled in almost every role he has been offered. Despite being a well-known actor, producer, and dancer, Arshad didn’t always have it easy. His journey from a salesman to a choreographer and actor has been nothing short of a movie in itself.

The Mumbai-born actor had to labour hard to survive because he lost both of his parents at a young age. At the age of 17, the actor worked as a door-to-door cosmetics salesman. In an interview, he said that he used to sell lipsticks, bindi, and other women’s products.

The Modern Love actor received a letter of acceptance to join Akbar Sami’s dance ensemble in the meantime. His career as a choreographer officially began at this point. Later, he worked with Mahesh Bhatt in Thikana and Kaash.

Tere Mere Sapne served as Arshad Warsi’s big break. The actor credited Jaya Bachchan for introducing him to Bollywood. Arshad said that the iconic actress offered him the role and that he almost passed out during their conversation. Tere Mere Sapne was co-produced by the Bachchan family and because of Jaya Bachchan, he received the role.

He rose to prominence from the series of Munna Bhai MBBS, playing the role of the well-known character Circuit. But did you know that Markand Deshpande received the first offer? Makrand was occupied with another project at the time, so Arshad took over. In 2006, the actor served as the presenter of the hit reality series Bigg Boss. In Karishma - The Miracles of Destiny, Arshad co-starred with Karisma Kapoor in a TV drama.

While serving as a judge and a participant in the Malhar college festival, Arshad Warsi met Maria Goretti. The duo married in 1999 and are now parents to a girl and a boy. On the work front, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will again work with each other on an untitled project. Both of them shared the poster on their Twitter handle sporting jail uniforms and standing behind the bars.

After sharing the update, their fans went gaga over it. The new project will be directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and it is produced by Sanjay Dutt.

