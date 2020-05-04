MOVIES

1-MIN READ

When Arun Govil Shared Screen Space With Sridevi, See Pic

A photo that shows the actor sharing screen space with Sridevi has become quite a rage on social media.

Arun Govil became an overnight sensation after playing Lord Ram in the popular television series Ramayan. However, the actor had featured in several films in minor roles before and after the 1987 TV series. A photo that shows the actor sharing screen space with Sridevi has become quite a rage on social media.

Govil was having a QnA session with his fans on Twitter when he was requested to explain about the still. He revealed that the shot is from the 1983 film Himmatwala, starring Jeetendra and Sridevi. Govil played the character Govind who had a hearing and speech impairment.

A few days back, another image of Govil with Jeetendra had gone viral on the internet. The scene is from a 1997 film Lav Kush directed by V Madhusudhan Rao. Interestingly, Govil played Lakshman while Jeetendra was Ram in the film. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel posted the trivia on the micro-blogging site.

Another role played by Govil came to light after a fan probed about an old image. The film, Govil said, was Rajshri Productions’ Jiyo To Aise Jiyo that also starred Debashree Roy.

Arun Govil is most remembered for portraying Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s TV adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayan. The Doordarshan show that finished a re-run recently, features Sunil Lahri, Dipika Chikhlia, Arvind Trivedi, Dara Singh, among others, in important roles.

Star Plus has confirmed that Ramayan will be aired on its channel from May 4 onwards, every day at 7.30 pm.

