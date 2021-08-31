When Arvind Swami Found It Hard to Act for Romantic Scenes in Roja

The dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 got actress Madhoo Shah as a special guest for a special episode last weekend. She appeared as a special guest on the show to host a ‘Grandparent’s Special’ episode. The contestants and super gurus paid tributes to their grandparents with dance performances. Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu appear as judges on Super Dancer - Chapter 4. Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi are the hosts of the show.

During the episode, actor Arvind Swami sent a special message for Madhoo through a video. Arvind and Madhoo co-starred in Roja, which remains one of the most loved Tamil films of the 90s. Arvind shared his experience of working with the actress. Arvind and Madhoo’s chemistry was one of the major highlights of the film and was loved by the audiences.

He revealed he was all of 21 while filming for Roja and confessed he was feeling shy to romance Madhoo, Pinkvilla reported.

Arvind had such a tough time romancing her that he ended up literally breaking down on the sets. He said it happened after he was asked to kiss Madhoo for one of the scenes. Later. director Mani Ratnam and Madhoo convinced Arvind to do a kissing scene in the film. Both Arvind and Madhoo were all praises for each other.

The Mani Ratnam directorial won three National Film Awards. The theme of the romantic thriller is based on the relationship between Savitri and Satyavan in Mahabharata. Roja won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. AR Rahman made his debut as a film composer.

Arvind will next be seen in the J. Jayalalithaa biopic titled Thalaivi. The actor will play the role of MGR, mentor of J. Jayalalithaa and chief minister of Tamil Nadu from 1977 to 1987. Kangana Ranaut will play the eponymous character. Directed by Vijay, Thalaivi is releasing on September 10.

