When Asim Riaz And Himanshi Khurana Couldn't Stop Hugging Each Other, Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s video from their stint on the reality show is doing rounds on social media. The video is from the time when Himanshi was evicted from the house and the two couldn’t stop hugging each other.

In the video, Himashi, who was a wild card entrant was evicted on receiving less votes compared to the other contestants nominated for eviction that week. While, the Punjabi actress-singer was leaving the Bigg Boss house and the other contestants were biding her good-bye, Asim, who had caught feelings for Himanshi, was hurt and wasn’t letting her go. On the other hand, Himanshi couldn’t stop crying.

Asim and Himanshi had developed a good bond during their stint on the show. Infact, Asim, Himanshi and Shefali Jariwala had formed a group inside the Bigg Boss house. However, post Himanhi's eviction Asim and Shefali separated their paths in the game.

Later, Himanshi re-entered the house and that is when Asim proposed to her and the actress too confessed her feelings for him. The two are currently in a relationship.

Meanwhile, after the show concluded the two featured in music videos, namely, Kalla Sohna Nai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar, together.