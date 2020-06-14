When Ayushmann Khurrana Hosted TV Show with Nikhil Chinapa, See Pic

Ayushmann Khurrana was once a TV host before becoming a successful actor, and host-deejay Nikhil Chinapa has shared a few nostalgic moments from back in the day when they were both a "bit colourful", with a set of throwback photos.
Posting photos of the two taken during the shoot of a show, Nikhil tweeted: "10 years ago, @ayushmannk + me dancing in our make-up van in Ahmedabad getting ready to shoot Season 2 of India's Got Talent on @ColorsTV."
"As you can see, we were both a bit colourful back then. We had so much fun shooting those two seasons and they showed @ayushmannk and me how incredibly diverse our country is."
View this post on Instagram
This is such a lovely memory!! Thank you @envyas!! It’s from 2010 when @ayushmannk and I hosted India’s Got Talent on @colorstv 😄💙☀️ . The pictures are from us shooting around Ahmedabad and with contestants in the waiting area. The video is of us dancing in the make-up van we both shared. As usual, I’m playing some house music (Nalin & Kane - Beachball (not sure of the remix)) on my laptop. I’m also not sure what Ayushmann thought of the music but he was most sporting and tolerant of it. I also remember him being extremely encouraging and helpful with my lines. My Hindi (as many of you know) isn’t the best in the world and Ayushmann would gently correct my grammar when I’d mess it up. I’ve struggled with what’s “ka” and what’s “ki” all my life!! 😐🙂😄 . Nikhil Vyas (who wrote our scripts and found these photos), Ayushmann and I would have insanely funny conversations. He’s brilliantly insightful and his observations around the shoot and Ayushmann and my antics were the source of many a laugh! #throwback #IGT #IndiasGotTalent
Ayushmann acknowledged it with a heart and replied: "Pure gold."
After doing some TV shows as a contestant and host, Ayushmann went on to make his film debut in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor.
Meanwhile, Shoojit's Gulabo Sitabo starring Ayushmann and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, released on Amazon Prime Video. It is the first Bollywood movie to skip theatres and release directly on an OTT platform.
