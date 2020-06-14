When Ayushmann Khurrana Hosted TV Show with Nikhil Chinapa, See Pic

Ayushmann Khurrana was once a TV host before becoming a successful actor, and host-deejay Nikhil Chinapa has shared a few nostalgic moments from back in the day when they were both a "bit colourful", with a set of throwback photos.

Posting photos of the two taken during the shoot of a show, Nikhil tweeted: "10 years ago, @ayushmannk + me dancing in our make-up van in Ahmedabad getting ready to shoot Season 2 of India's Got Talent on @ColorsTV."

"As you can see, we were both a bit colourful back then. We had so much fun shooting those two seasons and they showed @ayushmannk and me how incredibly diverse our country is."



Ayushmann acknowledged it with a heart and replied: "Pure gold."



After doing some TV shows as a contestant and host, Ayushmann went on to make his film debut in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor.

Meanwhile, Shoojit's Gulabo Sitabo starring Ayushmann and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, released on Amazon Prime Video. It is the first Bollywood movie to skip theatres and release directly on an OTT platform.

