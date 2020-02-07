Take the pledge to vote

When Ayushmann Khurrana Met Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Co-star Jitendra Kumar for the 1st Time

Jitendra Kumar revealed that his first meeting with Ayushmann Khurrana was as a fan of Roadies as the latter was a contestant of the reality show.

IANS

Updated:February 7, 2020, 10:08 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Jitendra Kumar Instagram
Image Courtesy: Jitendra Kumar Instagram

Actor Jitendra Kumar, who will be Ayushmann Khurrana's love interest in the upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan, revealed his first encounter with his co-star.

Jitendra said: "I met Ayushmann way back in 2009 when I was a student in IIT Kharagpur, he had come to cover a fest on behalf of MTV. The fest was called 'Springfest' and we were huge fans of Roadies, where we all met him & clicked photographs with him.

"We ended up reaching his room once we found and it was our first year and he was very welcoming towards us.

"He shared his experiences with us and spoke about his college life with us. Coincidentally during that time, we spoke about homosexuality, we did not know that after 10 years we would work in a film together."

He also shared a picture on his Instagram account.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan revolves around a gay couple and how they try to convince their families and society.

Directed and written by Hitesh Kewalya, the film is jointly produced by Aanand L. Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film is slated to hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

The family entertainer also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles.

