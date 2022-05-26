When Ayushmann Khurrana Waited for Hours To Interview Shah Rukh Khan: 'I Remember Our First Meeting…’

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana marked 10 years of his debut in Bollywood debut last month. As fans would know, the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor tried a number of other career options before venturing into acting. Ayushmann had worked as an RJ, a VJ, an anchor, as well as a film critic, during which he also got to interview many Bollywood actors. In his recent interview with Times Now, Ayushmann recalled that he once got a chance to interview Shah Rukh Khan, but things did not turn out in his favor.

The Badhaai Ho star revealed that he waited for around six to seven hours to interview Shah Rukh, but he was busy with an ad shoot. Ayushmann also noted that Shah Rukh had a major influence on his career.

The actor told Times Now, “I remember our first meeting. I was doing radio and I had to interview him. I couldn’t interview him because he was shooting for an ad film. I waited for 6-7 hours and then he was busy. I had to do my show, go back to the studio, so I saw him sitting on the set, I saw him shooting.”

“He has impacted me in life. I studied mass communication because of Shah Rukh Khan. I wanted to be an actor, I took my studies seriously, and I topped in my college because of him…He’s my icon,” he added.

During the interview, Ayushmann shared that he has no regrets about

about not getting Shah Rukh’s interview. However, during a previous conversation, he revealed that some of the actors were rude to him during interviews.

He told Bollywood Bubble that it happened a lot of times, but refused to name any actor. When if their behavior changed when he later met them after he became an actor, Ayushmann said, “They didn’t remember. Because if your films are releasing, you have 20 interviews lined up, they don’t remember. I am glad they don’t, it would have been embarrassing for them.”

Ayushmann is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming film Anek. Ayushmann’s upcoming film Anek is his second collaboration with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha. In Anek, he plays the role of an undercover security official who has been asked to take care of a mission in the northeastern region of the country. The film also stars Andrea Kevichusa who will be marking her debut with Anek. The movie is set to release on May 27.

