There is no denying the fact that South Indian actress Anushka Shetty has become one of the most sought-after celebrities in the film fraternity. She was widely appreciated by the masses and critics for her splendid portrayal of the regal queen Devasena in director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali franchise. Soon after, rumours started circulating that Anushka was dating her Baahubali co-star Prabhas, which was later dismissed by the actor. As it turns out, the Telugu beauty’s not-so-secret ‘crush’ does not belong to the cine world. In fact, he is from a cricket background. We are talking about none other than Indian cricket coach Rahul Dravid.

According to CricTracker, in an earlier interview with the portal, a fan asked Anushka to name her favourite cricketer. The actress did not give out common names like Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni or Sachin Tendulkar. Instead, she revealed that it was Rahul Dravid that she admires the most.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaShetty (@anushkashettyofficial)

“Rahul Dravid is my favourite cricketer. Ever since I was growing up, I have had a crush on him. At one stage, I fell in love with him,” shared the 41-year-old.

Anushka is not the only one who is highly impressed by Rahul’s excellent batting lineup and amazing wicket-keeping prowess. Bollywood actress Richa Chadha once expressed that she is not a fan of cricket. But when she was young, the former Indian captain kept her hooked.

“During my younger days, I was not a big fan of cricket… I loved watching Rahul Dravid play the game. Jab woh phase-out hone lage I literally stopped following the game,” shared the Fukrey actress, as reported by Outlook India.

Anushka was last seen in the 2020 film Nishabdham. Helmed by Hemant Madhukar, the Telugu-language mystery also starred Shalini Pandey, Anjali, Subbaraju and R Madhavan in important roles. In the Tollywood diva’s next cinematic venture, the actress will be essaying a chef. The first-look poster of the untitled film was dropped on social media on Anushka’s 41st birthday, on November 7, 2022.

Read all the Latest Movies News here