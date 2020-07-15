When Baby Sara Tagged Alongside Saif Ali Khan to Film Sets

An adorable throwback video of actress Sara Ali Khan is doing the rounds on social media, again. In the video, one can see baby Sara dressed in a peach frock. The clip looks like it has been shot on a film set of one of Saif Ali Khan’s movies.

As can be seen in the video, the doting dad is seen offering water to his little princess, which she refuses. Her dad is seen trying to talk to her, while the little girl continues to goof and play.

Meanwhile, Saif will soon be seen in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara in a cameo appearance. The movie is the directorial debut of casting ace Mukesh Chabbra. Dil Bechara will be released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24. In the film, Sushant has been paired opposite actress Sanjana Sanghi. The upcoming romantic drama film is based on John Green’s popular novel The Fault In Our Stars.

Sara, on the other hand, will be seen in the remake of iconic Bollywood film Coolie No 1. In the film, she will be seen opposite actor Varun Dhawan. The movie is being directed by David Dhawan. Paresh Rawal too will be seen in the film.

Sara is also doing Atrangi Re with Dhanush, Akshay Kumar and director Aanand L Rai.