When Bappi Lahiri Called Reports of Him Losing His Voice 'Disheartening'

Singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night (February 15). The singer breathed his last in Mumbai’s Criticare Hospital. He was 69.

Talking about the singer’s death, his doctor exclusively told News18.com that Bappi Da’s blood pressure was low when he was brought to the hospital last night. “Bappi Lahiri passed away a little before midnight. When the family got him to the hospital his blood pressure was low and the pulse couldn’t be felt. We tried to revive him but it was too late,” Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, Physician, Cardiologist, and Pulmonologist, who was treating the musician said.

While the nation remembers the veteran singer and composer, not many people know that the rumours of Bappi Da losing his voice also made headlines in September last year. However, the singer took to his official Instagram account back then and dismissed all such reports. He had referred to them as ‘disheartening’ and ‘false’. “Disheartening to learn about certain media outlets putting out false reports about me and my health. With the blessings of my fans and well-wishers, I am doing well! Bappida,” the statement issued by the singer read.

Meanwhile, social media is already flooded with fans, friends, and celebrities expressing grief over Bappi Da’s demise. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to Vidya Balan, Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others offered their condolences. “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all-encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi wrote. “Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer. 🕉 Shanti Dada🙏 You will be missed," Ajay Devgn tweeted. People from the music fraternity including Vishal Dadlani, and Adnan Sami among others also paid their tribute.

Bappi Lahiri sung several superhit songs including Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, Tune Maari Entriyaan, Asalaam-e-Ishqum and Sharaabi among others. Bappi Da’s last Bollywood song was titled Bhankas which was a part of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s 2020 movie Baaghi 3.

