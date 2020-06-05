When Beyhadh 2 Star Shivin Narang Romanced The Beauty Of Kyrgyzstan

Actor Shivin Narang says his upcoming video of the song Chadeya fitoor, sung by Shahid Mallya and Deedar Kaur, is a special one for him.

"I had shot this music video before the national lockdown happened. I remember there were a lot of restrictions at the airport and we were all wearing masks," recalled Shivin.

"We had shot this in the city of Bishkek, it is beautiful. The country (Kyrgyzstan) also has a lot of love for Indian television shows. So I met people over there who know us. It was a wonderful experience," he added.

The romantic music video also features former beauty queen Vartika Singh.

"The music video is about a theatre group who go to Kyrgyzstan. It was great working with Vartika and she has been a wonderful support. This song is even more special as I could travel just before the lockdown and could experience a beautiful country. The song has the soulful Punjabi sufi feeling," said Shivin.

Singer Shahid Mallya said that anyone who has ever experienced true love, Chadeya fitoor will definitely make them feel "warm and fuzzy inside".

The song is composed by Anurag Saikia and penned by Goldie Sohel.

"It's my first song with the amazing composer Anurag Saikia and ace singer, Shahid Mallya. The entire experience was thrilling from recording the song to seeing it all come together in the music video by Times Music. I hope the audience receives the song really well," said singer Deedar Kaur.

Follow @News18Movies for more