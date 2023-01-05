When Bhagyashree Cried On The Sets Of Maine Pyar Kiya While Shooting With Salman Khan

The world of movies appears to be glamorous from the outside, but there is a great deal of conflict behind the reels. You must be familiar with the film Maine Pyar Kiya, which shot the now superstar Salman Khan to fame. This movie also served as the launchpad for actress Bhagyashree’s career. Without a doubt, the audience loved Bhagyashree’s performance. There is an anecdote that not many people are aware of. Let’s shed some light on it.

This movie was the brainchild of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya in 1989. In the film, Bhagyashree was shown as a simple girl, who belonged to a middle-class family. The actress was quite simple in real life too, and her family was similarly conservative. Bhagyashree had little exposure to the outside world. For her, working in movies was a major thing. During a scene in the film, she got so nervous that she kept crying for hours.

After the popular song Kabootar Ja Ja from the movie was shot, there was a scene where Bhagyashree and Salman were supposed to hug. When Salman hugged Bhagyashree while shooting for the scene, she got scared. After the scene was okayed, she started crying and remained upset for about 3 hours.

After this, when she became a little normal, Sooraj asked her why she was upset. Bhagyashree said that she had never hugged a stranger like this, so she got upset. Suraj later instructed the lead pair to reshoot the scene so that the leading lady felt comfortable.

Read all the Latest Movies News here