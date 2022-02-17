When Bharti Singh Got Teary Eyed As Haarsh Limbachiyaa Forgot To Wish Her On Valentine’s Day

Comedian Bharti Singh who is known for making people laugh with her rib-tickling jokes, recorded her Valentine’s Day celebration with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, in a video for their YouTube channel. The video sees the reality tv show host bursting out into tears when he did not wish her till the evening. But, things took a happy turn at night as Harsh brought her a cake and gifted her an Apple smart watch.

In the video, while talking to fans, Bharti revealed that Haarsh did not wish her in the morning. She shared that they had a gynecologist appointment that day and while on the way, people selling flowers at traffic signals would probably remind her husband about the special day. Bahrti had even wore a red dress to help jog his memory.

But, much to the comedian’s disappointment, during the car ride, Bharti and Haarsh did not talk at all. She said in Hindi, “Many people were selling flowers on the street but Haarsh still didn’t remember. I am very upset. We are almost back home but he didn’t get me flowers or even wish me.” Bharti said this when her husband went out to buy a vada pav for her.

As she captured the video for the YouTube channel, Bharti said that she felt like crying.She said in Hindi, “Maybe he is busy with work but he should have remembered this because he has been checking social media.”

Check the video here:

Disappointed from her husband, a few moments later Bharti and Haarsh got into an argument. The popular comedian even argued to Harsh that that he did not wish her till 4 in the evening and broke down into tears. He claimed that he did wish her but they were busy with work, so they could not do anything special.

At last, Haarsh made up for it at night by gifting Bharti a bouquet of flowers and a cake. He even gifted her an Apple smart watch that she had her eye on. As they spent a romantic moment while Haarsh feeds Bharti a slice of cake, he gave the moment a hilarious turn by playfully smashing her face into the cake.

