When Bipasha Basu Featured on Magazine Cover with Priyanka Chopra and Gemma Ward, See Pic

Actress Bipasha Basu has caught her followers’ attention by posting a throwback picture on social media. The photo was of the first Vogue India cover which came out in 2007. The cover featured Bipasha, Priyanka Chopra and international model Gemma Ward. The picture has the three divas, posing together for the covers, wearing stylish outfits in the shades of grey.

Sharing the image of the magazine cover, she wrote, “Major Fashion #throwback. First issue of Vogue India -Cover shot by Patrick Demarchelier. Me with @priyankachopra and @gemma. @vogueindia”.

Bipasha and Priyanka have worked together in Barsaat (2005) alongside Bobby Deol. Meanwhile, Bipasha has returned to acting with web series Dangerous, after a long break. The actress is sharing screen space with her actor husband Karan Singh Grover in the series. Bipasha is playing the role of a cop, while Grover is portraying a character of a millionaire.

In a recent interview, Bipasha revealed why she went on a five-year sabbatical after marriage. She said that this break was necessary for her personal growth as she has been working from the age of 15 as a model and 19 as an actress.

“This break was very well deserved as I needed to build a foundation with my husband, spend a lot more time with my parents and my sisters. I gave a lot of time to myself as life is very unpredictable,” she told the media portal.

Priyanka, on the other hand, has been working in both Hollywood and Bollywood. She is married to American pop singer Nick Jonas. Whereas, Gemma has recently given birth to a baby girl named Kirra. This is her third child with partner David Letts.