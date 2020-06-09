When Birthday Boy Johnny Depp Spilled Beans on Smoking and Alcohol Abuse During His Early Years

Johnny Depp, who turns 57 on June 9 this year, has been often cited as the most versatile and prolific performers of his time. However, The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, like most people, has had a past when he was living in the grey. On his birthday, here’s looking back at the time when he opened up about his vices and when life wasn’t a bed of roses for him.

Among all the controversies around his life, Depp’s involvement in a lawsuit with ex-wife Amber Heard attracted enormous media attention. Heard charged Depp for alleged domestic violence in her defamation suit and claimed he was an alcoholic and drug addict.

As per a 2016 report in People, Depp claimed that substance abuse was long in the past for him.

The Black Mass star attributed his bad behaviour to his early days in Hollywood and explained he poisoned himself for years. He revealed that he started smoking when he was 12, followed by drugs and alcohol. Depp cited the time as the “darker period” in his life when he wasn’t “completely unhappy”, yet “couldn’t get a grasp on it”. He noted that he drank heavily but it was never about recreation or having fun for him.

Recalling the time he abused alcohol, Depp expressed that he never wanted to be the guy people looked at. He said he just wanted to be alone and could only get through the time while drinking.

Even when he was an alcoholic, he admitted he was never a cokehead and found the drug pointless and waste of time.

“Oh, man, yeah. Johnny was unhappy then … I don’t know what was going on. I’d eat that glass, man. There was a lot of liquor. A lot of liquor. I was pretty unhealthy,” he was quoted by People as saying.

Depp starred in 1994 film Ed Wood and credited the challenging role in the film and subsequent projects for helping him back from the horrible and bleak time.

