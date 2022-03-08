When Blackpink's Lisa and BTS Member Jungkook's Dating Rumours Went Viral

No matter how popular South Korean pop idols are, they always maintain a very private life and hardly share any news about their romantic life. So it did come up as a surprise when K-pop group BTS’ Jungkook and BlackPink’s Lisa were rumoured to be dating. Fans who adored the rumoured couple even came up with a portmanteau word - LizKook.

Fans often analysed the body language between the two stars whenever they were spotted together at award shows. Case in point, this video, tweeted by a fan where they are zooming in on how Lisa and Jungkook greeted or acknowledged each other.

Always going back to this scene- they way she glanced at him w a smile while he greeted, cute #liskook #lizkook pic.twitter.com/m7PMxW9XnL— liskook¿?vsoo (@jklm_wh0re) March 2, 2022

The two artists are of the same age and even happen to be their bands’ maknaes (youngest team members). Although neither Jungkook nor Lisa have ever confirmed the dating speculations, fans often fantasise about the two of the youngest members of the blockbuster K-pop bands to be dating.

if anything, lizkook supremacy— rin ⚔️ (@dokyeomvisual) March 3, 2022

Earlier this month, Lisa also wore a sweater from a clothing brand that is owned by Jungkook’s elder brother. Soon after Lisa wore the sweater, the product was sold out from the website, which is quite common in the realm of K-pop, as fans often love to follow their idols.

Lizkook fans like to Pphotoshop the pictures of the two together to virtually realise their fantasies about their favourite posters. However, it should be noted that the dating rumours are just that and none of the management agencies of the two artistes have confirmed these speculations.

Most recently there were speculations that BTS’ V and Blackpink’s Jennie were secretly dating. Soon after V made his Instagram debut, he followed Jennie which only worked as fuel to the already dating rumours.

